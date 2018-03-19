War pilgrims

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
TWO members of the Benson and Ewelme branch of the Royal British Legion are to take part in the 90th anniversary commemoration of the “Great Pilgrimage” with a visit to the First World War battlefields of the Somme and Ypres on August 8.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say