Monday, 19 March 2018

Litter blitz

VOLUNTEERS are needed for clean-up days in Bix and Assendon.

Residents will pick up rubbish around the villages on Sunday. starting at 11am.

Litter-picking equipment will be provided and the clean-up will last about an hour.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the village hall in Bix, the triangle in Lower Assendon or the phone box outside the Rainbow Inn in Middle Assendon on the day.

