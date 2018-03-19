Litter blitz

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
VOLUNTEERS are needed for clean-up days in Bix and Assendon.
Residents will pick up rubbish around the villages on Sunday. starting at 11am.
Litter-picking equipment will be provided and the clean-up will last about an hour.
Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the village hall in Bix, the triangle in Lower Assendon or the phone box outside the Rainbow Inn in Middle Assendon on the day.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say