Youth festival is off and running for 25th anniversary

MORE than 140 children took on a muddy and slippery cross-country course as this year’s 25th annual Henley Youth Festival got under way, writes Jamie Presland.

The youngsters, who were all representing local primary schools, took part in the Go Kids Run at Swiss Farm on Saturday.

They were warmed up by children’s entertainer Darren Hillier, also known as Bertie Slippers, before setting off and being chased by the “March hare” pacesetters, alias Freddie Unwin, Georgina Ashby, Tom Le Beau and Thomas Mennie.

The course, which included a steep hill, was muddy after the overnight rain and some children slipped over. There was also confusion after a false start in the years one and two boys’ race, with many of the field failing to hear the calls for them to come back to the start line and having to be told only after they had completed a lap of the field. There were trophies for the winning teams as well as individual awards for runners who showed kindness, perseverance, reverence or spirit.

Every finisher received a medal sponsored by Higgs Group, publisher of the Henley Standard.

Organiser Eileen Unwin said: “We spend much time organising the run and really aim for it to be as fun and relaxed as possible.

“It is a great opportunity for local primary schools to come together with children of varying ages and abilities with the main objective of working as a team.

“We saw a great deal of that and were especially impressed with the camaraderie and support from all the children. Congratulations to all the children involved and a special thank-you to parents and teachers who gave up their morning to support the children as well as our hares.

“Thanks also to Swiss Farm for the generous loan of their fields.”

The results were as follows:

Years one and two (girls): Winner — Isolde Garvin of Nettlebed. Teams: 1 Shiplake,

2 Sacred Heart, Henley,

3 Nettlebed.

Years one and two (boys): Winner — Joshua Martin of Shiplake. Teams: 1 Shiplake,

2 Valley Road, Henley, 3 Sacred Heart.

Years three and four (girls): Winner — Jemimah Ogston of Sonning Common. Teams:

1 Shiplake, 2 Sonning Common

3 Sacred Heart.

Years three and four (boys): Winner — Joshua Hatt of Sonning Common. Teams:

1 Trinity, Henley, 2 Valley Road,

3 Shiplake.

Years five and six (girls): Winner — Gabriella Rust-D’Eye of Kidmore End. Teams:

1 Sacred Heart, 2 Rupert House, Henley, 3 Sonning Common.

Years five and six (boys): Winner — Lucas Wilson of Sacred Heart. Teams: 1 Sacred Heart, 2 Valley Road, 3 Sonning Common.