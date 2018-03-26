Cafe art sale

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
WHITCHURCH’S next Art Café event in aid of Save the Children will take place at the Old Stables, off High Street, tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 12.30pm.
Art and crafts by local artists will be on sale along with cakes and drinks.
Organiser Gill Williamson will also host a workshop for her Equinox Together art project from 2pm to 4pm.
Volunteers will sculpt and paint clay totem poles to be installed on Pangbourne meadow later this year. Admission costs £20.
