Music and art

MORE acts have been announced for the Gap Festival in Goring, which will take place in June.

These include the Pasadena Roof Orchestra, which will perform music from the Twenties and Thirties, and Goring rock band The Lightyears, who have appeared previously.

Comedian and singer Harriet Braine will sing and painter Denny Webb will lead a workshop on watercolour landscapes. There will also be masterclasses on pastel portraits and felt sculpting.

For more information, visit www.thegapfestival.org