Litter sweep

Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
VOLUNTEERS will sweep litter from Whitchurch's footpaths and grass verges tomorrow (Saturday).
Anyone wishing to take part should meet outside the Greyhound in High Street at 10am. Litter-pickers, high visibility vests and waste sacks will be provided.
26 March 2018
