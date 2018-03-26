Monday, 26 March 2018

Music night

TICKETS are still available for Nottakwire’s charity concert featuring professional guitarist David Jaggs.

This will take place at the village hall on May 4 at 7.30pm and is in aid of Sue Ryder.

Tickets cost £20, which includes tapas and a glass of wine during the interval, and are available from from Occasions in Wood Lane.

