Sign up for spring clean

Monday, 26 March 2018

THE Kidmore End spring clean will take place on Sunday, April 15.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the parish room in Wood Lane at 10am. They will be given bags, litter- pickers and instructions.

The clean-up is expected to last about an hour. For more information, email
guy.hayne@icloud.com

