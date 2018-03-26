Monday, 26 March 2018

Village to celebrate

PEPPARD Revels is organising several events this year to mark the royal wedding and the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A party to mark the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on Peppard Common on May 19, beginning at 3pm.

There will a bar, barbecue, live music, children singing, a tag rugby competition and an inflatable slide.

A large TV screen means everyone will be able to watch the wedding and the FA Cup final, which is on the same day.

The war commemorations will be held in November.

A film evening will be held at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on November 9.

The following evening there will be a themed supper event at the hall and an adjoining marquee with live music and a bar.

On November 11 an exhibition of First World War documents, photographs and memories relating to young men from the village who gave their lives will be held at the hall.

At 7pm the beacon on Peppard Common will be lit, along with thousands across the UK, and the bells of All Saints’ Church will be rung.

