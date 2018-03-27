Tuesday, 27 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Swimmers raise £6,000 for good causes

Swimmers raise £6,000 for good causes

A SWIMMING challenge at Henley Leisure Centre raised almost £6,000 for charity.

On Saturday last week, 130 children and adults took part in the Henley Lions' annual Swimarathon, which raised £5,959. 

There were 23 teams from the town's Trinity and Valley Road primary schools and Gillotts secondary as well as the independent St Mary's School and Nettlebed Primary School.

Also taking part were the 1st Henley Brownies, Shiplake Scouts, the Henley sea cadets and the South Oxfordshire branch of Mencap. Teams ranged in size from three to seven members.

Each swam in a relay style for 40 minutes and the most lengths were swum by Gillotts' Dicey Dolphins team, who achieved 103 lengths.

Teams split their proceeds between the Lions, who will donate it to a children's charity, and a cause of their choice. The Brownies donated all their money to the Lions.

For the full story, see Friday's Henley Standard.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33