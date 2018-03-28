Hundreds of dog owners take part in new charity walk

A NEW sponsored dog walk in the countryside near Henley has been hailed a success.

The first Great British Dog Walk, which took place at the Culden Faw Estate on Saturday, attracted 339 people and 219 dogs and raised hundreds of pounds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Participants came from across South Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire and walked either 4km, 7km or 11km, starting and finishing at the Henley showground off Marlow Road.

Afterwards they enjoyed refreshments while their pets could try a dog agility course with jumps and obstacles.

There were also hearing dog demonstrations and a stall where visitors could find out more about the charity and volunteer to train puppies.

Michelle Sapwell, the charity’s community fund-raising manager, said: “It was a lovely morning and the weather didn’t seem to deter anyone. We were pleasantly surprised by the turnout as we had only 219 advance registrations.”

Lottie Burgess, Culden Faw’s events co-ordinator, said: “It was a great success and everyone who took part was very respectful of the estate.

“Some people said they’d have preferred a flatter route but that comes with being in the Hambleden Valley!

“We look forward to offering new routes next year and will be looking to attract more people from the immediate area.”