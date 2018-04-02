Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
A SPRING clean will take place in Sonning Common on Sunday, April 29.
Volunteers should meet at the village hall at 10am.
The parish council will contribute towards the cost of children’s litter-picking gloves and posters to promote the event.
02 April 2018
