Blueprint for village revamp

A PRESENTATION and exhibition will be held in Sonning Common about plans to redesign the village centre.

Traffic consultant Ben Hamilton-Baillie, who was paid £10,000 by the parish council to investigate congestion and traffic flow, particularly Wood Lane, will speak at 8pm on June 7.

This will be followed by an open day at the village hall on June 16 so residents can see the plans in detail.

