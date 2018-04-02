Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
Monday, 02 April 2018
EASTER egg hunts will be held at Old Copse, off Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, this weekend.
Participants are asked to park at Bishopswood Sports Ground for the event, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to noon.
It costs £3 per person and there’s a chocolate reward at the finish.
For more information, email beth.t.a@live.co.uk
02 April 2018
