Egg hunts

EASTER egg hunts will be held at Old Copse, off Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, this weekend.

Participants are asked to park at Bishopswood Sports Ground for the event, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to noon.

It costs £3 per person and there’s a chocolate reward at the finish.

For more information, email beth.t.a@live.co.uk

