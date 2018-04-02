Monday, 02 April 2018

Design Day gets bigger and better

Design Day gets bigger and better

ABOUT 250 people attended the sixth annual Henley Design Day.

Twenty-five exhibitors were at the town hall to showcase their work and talk to potential customers.

Exhibitors included architects, interior designers and landscapers and for the first time there was a space dedicated to women in architecture.

Sarah Miller, a town councillor who organised the event with the Royal Institute for British Architects, said: “It was a huge success. People weren’t just popping in to see what was going on but they were bringing plans in to show people. It’s getting bigger and better each year.”

