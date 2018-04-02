School hosts afternoon tea for elderly

PUPILS at Rupert House School in Henley hosted an afternoon tea for elderly people.

Residents of the Chilterns Court care centre and Thamesfield retirement village visited the Bell Street school and were served afternoon tea as the junior choir performedsongs including Africa by Toto and Irish folk song Cockles and Mussels.

There were also poetry readings and musical performances.

Caretaker Paul Woodley presented handmade wooden hearts to Chilterns Court residents to use as memory boards.

Deputy headteacher Sarah Williams said: “The girls were a real credit to us and both places commented on what lovely, polite and talented young girls they are.

“Our guests said they would love to return and we suggested maybe an old time sing-along next time.

“Many thanks to the kitchen staff for lovely scones, clotted cream and a delicious Victoria sponge.”