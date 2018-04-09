Easter songs and readings

PUPILS in the lower school at Rupert House School in Henley staged an Easter concert at Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road.

They comprised about 50 youngsters from years 1 and 2, reception, nursery and the Rupert Bear pre-school.

They sang Sing Out An Easter Song, Hey Little April Shower, Sign of the Times and New Beginnings as well as Hosanna, which featured 11 soloists.

There were also readings about the Easter story.

Dozens of parents were in the audience and joined in renditions of Lord of the Dance and the closing hymn He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.

A collection was taken with half the proceeds going to the church and the rest going to Walk The Walk, which raises awareness of breast cancer and funds research into new treatments.

Music and performing arts teacher Jennie Baxter said: “It was a brilliant afternoon. The children spoke beautifully and the singing was wonderful.”

She is pictured with pupils, left to right, are Charlie Crichton, Olivia Watson, Bella Maitland-Smith, Evie Walker, Issie Rosai, Lottie Cotton