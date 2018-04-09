Vet’s Easter fun day with cakes and bonnets raises £300 for Ways and Means Trust

MORE than 110 people attended an Easter bonnet and cake-making competition at Mapledurham parish hall on Sunday.

The annual event, organised by Henley vet Erik Darcy-

Donnelly, was in aid of Peppard charity the Ways and Means Trust, which celebrated its 50th birthday in February.

The brightly decorated cakes ranged from small cupcakes to one decorated to resemble a vegetable garden.

Elizabeth Prudden, of dogwalking business K9 Capers, had decorated a cupcake to resemble the vet.

The children’s section was won by Chantal Born, 13, from Peppard, with a cake depicting an Easter bunny emerging from a wooden barrel. The adult winner — for the seventh time — was Sam McQuigg, formerly of Caversham, with a red-velvet type cake.

The children’s bonnet competition was judged by Francis Woolaway, chief executive of the Ways and Means Trust.

The winners were Adam Hanley, from Binfield Heath, and Rex Dry, from Newbury.

The adults’ competition was judged by six-year-old Evie Clark and two even younger assistants and was won by Amanda Stewart, from Woodcote. The runner-up was Sam Warby Verschut.

The event included food and drink in the hall and a children’s Easter egg hunt. Children collected donations in buckets and more than £300 was raised.

The trust provides training and rehabilitation for disabled adults. This year it is aiming to raise £50,000 to help with mobility access and replace its ageing minibus.