Indian dinner

A BOLLYWOOD night hosted by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton will take place at the town hall next Saturday.

This will include a three-course Indian banquet, Bollywood-style entertainment, a raffle and an auction.

The proceeds will go the town’s state primary schools, which the Mayor is supporting during her year of office.

Tickets (£60 each) are available from Leena Wisely on (01491) 630079 or email l.wisely@henleytowncouncil.

gov.uk