Indian dinner

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 09 April 2018
A BOLLYWOOD night hosted by Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton will take place at the town hall next Saturday.
This will include a three-course Indian banquet, Bollywood-style entertainment, a raffle and an auction.
The proceeds will go the town’s state primary schools, which the Mayor is supporting during her year of office.
Tickets (£60 each) are available from Leena Wisely on (01491) 630079 or email l.wisely@henleytowncouncil.
gov.uk
