New market

AN artisan food and craft market will be held in Henley on Sunday, April 22 from 10am to 4pm.

Duck Pond Markets will stage the event, which will feature art and food from independent craftspeople and producers.

It will be held in either Market Place or the town hall, depending on availability, and repeated on the fourth Sunday of May and June on a trial basis.

