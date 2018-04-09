New market

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning ... [more]
AN artisan food and craft market will be held in Henley on Sunday, April 22 from 10am to 4pm.
Duck Pond Markets will stage the event, which will feature art and food from independent craftspeople and producers.
It will be held in either Market Place or the town hall, depending on availability, and repeated on the fourth Sunday of May and June on a trial basis.
Girl holds egg hunt to help pay for school trip to India
A TEENAGER from Sonning Common organised ... [more]
