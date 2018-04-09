Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Villagers urged to join community litter-pick

A COMMUNITY litter-pick will take place in Peppard next Saturday (April 14).

Volunteers are asked to meet outside the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane at 10am to collect equipment.

Areas to be tidied include Shiplake Bottom, Gallowstree Road, Wyfold, Top Common, Bottom Common and Kingwood Common. Peppard Primary School pupils will help clean Top Common.

There will be a “battle of the commons” to see which area is best cleaned. This will be judged by Sir Hugo Brunner, a former Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire and son of the late Lady Brunner, who founded Keep Britain Tidy in the Fifties.

Helpers will be served refreshments at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road from noon to 1pm.

Parish councillor Jeni Wood, who is organising the event, said: “Keep Britain Tidy is still the leading organisation in the country campaigning against litter — and thank God for it. Sir Hugo says he will bring his own litter-picking equipment.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33