Villagers urged to join community litter-pick

A COMMUNITY litter-pick will take place in Peppard next Saturday (April 14).

Volunteers are asked to meet outside the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane at 10am to collect equipment.

Areas to be tidied include Shiplake Bottom, Gallowstree Road, Wyfold, Top Common, Bottom Common and Kingwood Common. Peppard Primary School pupils will help clean Top Common.

There will be a “battle of the commons” to see which area is best cleaned. This will be judged by Sir Hugo Brunner, a former Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire and son of the late Lady Brunner, who founded Keep Britain Tidy in the Fifties.

Helpers will be served refreshments at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road from noon to 1pm.

Parish councillor Jeni Wood, who is organising the event, said: “Keep Britain Tidy is still the leading organisation in the country campaigning against litter — and thank God for it. Sir Hugo says he will bring his own litter-picking equipment.”