Donkeys join walk on Palm Sunday

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
TWO donkeys walked from Mapledurham to Lower Caversham to mark Palm Sunday.
Buffy and Solomon were joined by the Rt Rev Andrew Proud, the Bishop of Reading, and more than 150 worshippers as they recreated Jesus’ journey into Jerusalem.
They set off from St Margaret’s Church in Mapledurham and walked through the Mapledurham Estate to St Peter’s Church in Caversham before stopping for lunch.
After the break they continuing through Caversham Court Gardens and Christchurch Meadow to St John the Baptist Church in Gosbrook Road, Lower Caversham.
The walk included drama performances and worship at each church while palm crosses explaining the walk were handed out en route.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say