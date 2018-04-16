Shop and eat

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
A CHARITY spring shopping event and lunch will be held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on May 22.
Twenty stalls selling home accessories, clothing and jewellery will be open from 10.30am with a two-course lunch served at 12.30pm. There will also be a talk from a lifestyle advisor on decluttering your home.
Proceeds will go to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children off Greys Road, Henley.
Tables for eight, 10 or 12 guests are available at £50 per head from Liz Deacon at liz@chilterncentre.org.uk
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say