Shop and eat

A CHARITY spring shopping event and lunch will be held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on May 22.

Twenty stalls selling home accessories, clothing and jewellery will be open from 10.30am with a two-course lunch served at 12.30pm. There will also be a talk from a lifestyle advisor on decluttering your home.

Proceeds will go to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children off Greys Road, Henley.

Tables for eight, 10 or 12 guests are available at £50 per head from Liz Deacon at liz@chilterncentre.org.uk