Hall re-opens

Monday, 16 April 2018
EYE and Dunsden village hall will re-open on May 5 following refurbishment.
The building will be open from 2pm to 6pm and wildlife photographer Bill Pound will exhibit his images.
At 3.30pm there will be an opening ceremony where artist Anthony Padgett will unveil his sculpture of First World War poet Wilfred Owen, who lived in Dunsden. This will be followed by afternoon tea.
