Crufts joy

Monday, 16 April 2018
PAUL and Julie Humphreys, from Henley, were delighted when their nine-year-old Irish setter Abbi won the veteran bitch class at this year’s Crufts — but that wasn’t all.
Julie explains: “It was a fab day with lots of laughter and chats with friends from all over the world. We even had our picture taken as we walked in on the morning of the show and and it was published in the Daily Mail!”
