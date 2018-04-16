Music and food at cricket club

THE line-up has been announced for the first Around the Boundary festival at Kidmore End Cricket Club in Gallowstree Common.

DJ Yoda will headline the event on Sunday, May 27, which will be raising money for the club and the Kidmore End playing fields committee.

Also appearing will be Madness tribute act One Step Behind, reggae band Jewels & the Jacuzzis and country band Dolly & The Clothespegs.

There will be food from the Bowler Meatballs, which specialises in gourmet meatballs, fishballs and vegballs and was founded by villager Jez Felwick in London in 2011.

Pizza Pilgrims, the Nomad Bakery, Blue Tin Produce and Cuxham Mill will also be providing food.

The Big Tree Climbing Company will provide climbing and zip lines for youngsters and there will be circus workshops, entertainers, welly-wanging, a vintage funfair and, of course, cricket.

Organiser Jeff Sheldon, who is vice-chairman of the cricket club, said: “I’m very excited to have such great foodies and musicians at the club for a cause that’s so close and important to us.

“It’s all about building for the community and continued provision of a top-class sports and leisure destination.”

Mr Felwick said: “Having worked at some of the UK’s biggest festivals I can tell this ambitious, small event has a quality mix guaranteed to create an incredible atmosphere and will be fun for all ages.

“As tickets are limited I’d recommend buying early so you don’t miss out!”

The event will run from 11am to 11pm. Tickets cost £20 for adults and £7.50 for children (under-twos go free) and are available from www.aroundtheboundary.com

Meanwhile, a music festival is to return to a Sonning Common pub.

The Big Bash will be held for the second year at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road on June 30 from 2pm.

There will be live music, a beer festival, a barbecue, cocktails, hog roast and treasure hunt.

The festival was held for the first time last year in memory of Ellie Gallagher Blues, the wife of landlord Rob Blues, who died of liver cancer in July last year.

All the money raised will go to Sue Ryder and Beating Bowel Cancer.