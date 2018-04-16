Music, food and fancy dress as May fayre returns to town centre

CHILDREN are being urged to get fancy dress costumes ready for the Henley May Fayre.

The best-dressed boy and girl aged 11 or under will be crowned Henley’s May King and Queen at the event, which will be held in Market Place on Monday, May 7 from noon to 5pm.

Costumes may have any theme and entrants need only turn up on the day in readiness for judging by Angie Best, who runs the Metaphysical gym at Henley Business School, at 12.45pm.

Hundreds of people are expected to visit the fayre, which is taking place in the town centre for the second year running after being moved from Mill Meadows.

Mayor Kellie Hinton will open the proceedings and there will be a display of Maypole dancing by youngsters from the Steph’s Dancing Divas and Dudes Academy. The Ellington Morris Dancers will perform at 2pm and at 2.30pm there will be a short rock concert by siblings Felix, 10, and Didi Richardson, eight, of Deanfield Avenue, who won the Henley’s Got Talent competition in February.

A choir from Rupert House School will perform at 2.50pm and at 4pm there will be a tug of war tournament featuring teams from the Row Barge, Saracen’s Head and Argyll pubs and a fourth called the Tweed Pullers. There will also be children’s entertainment and stalls offering face-painting and fairground games including a coconut shy, a strength tester and a wire buzzer.

Honeys of Henley will bring beehives to show children how they harvest their product.

Charities and community groups including Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common and the Henley branches of the RNLI, Women’s Institute and Royal British Legion will have stalls.

A children’s storytelling session will be held in the town hall council chamber and could be given by a local celebrity.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street will run a barbecue, Loch Fyne in Market Place will be selling oysters and champagne and the Stovell’s Fish Supper van will be present. Organiser and town councilor Sarah Miller said: “There should be plenty for everyone to do.

“Preparation is going really well — there are only two or three of us so it’s taking time but it’s all coming together.

“The weather will make a big difference on the day but if it does rain there are plenty of cafés and restaurants for people to go to. That’s an important part of it as we want local businesses to benefit.”