French visit

RESIDENTS of Goring can visit the village’s French twin town next month.

The Goring and District Twinning Association is organising a trip to Bellême over the May Day bank holiday weekend, which will include a visit to a stud farm where Percheron horses are bred.

Participants will stay with host families and there will be a programme of events and meals.

Departure is on May 4, returning on May 7 and the cost per person is £130.

For more information, email goring.twinning@

btinternet.com