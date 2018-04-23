Monday, 23 April 2018

French visit

RESIDENTS of Goring can visit the village’s French twin town next month.

The Goring and District Twinning Association is organising a trip to Bellême over the May Day bank holiday weekend, which will include a visit to a stud farm where Percheron horses are bred.

Participants will stay with host families and there will be a programme of events and meals.

Departure is on May 4, returning on May 7 and the cost per person is £130.

For more information, email goring.twinning@
btinternet.com

