French visit

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
RESIDENTS of Goring can visit the village’s French twin town next month.
The Goring and District Twinning Association is organising a trip to Bellême over the May Day bank holiday weekend, which will include a visit to a stud farm where Percheron horses are bred.
Participants will stay with host families and there will be a programme of events and meals.
Departure is on May 4, returning on May 7 and the cost per person is £130.
For more information, email goring.twinning@
btinternet.com
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say