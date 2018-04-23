Festival tickets on sale

TICKETS have gone on sale for this year’s Gap Festival in Goring.

The biennial arts and culture extravaganza, which was first held in 2014, will take place from Thursday to Sunday, June 14 to 17 and will include a number of additional “fringe” and pre-festival events.

The headliner will be soul singer Mica Paris, who will perform the music of Ella Fitzgerald in the festival marquee on Gardiner recreation ground on the Saturday night.

Crime fiction author Val McDermid will give a talk in the marquee during the day called “Killing people for fun and profit”.

Actor, author and former MP Gyles Brandreth, a patron of the festival, is bringing his one-man show Break A Leg! to the village hall at 4pm on the Sunday. He will discuss his new book of the same name, which tells colourful stories from his life in theatre.

Other attractions include antiques expert Eric Knowles, garden designer Joe Swift, the Goring and Streatley Concert Band, Goring rock group The Lightyears, classical quintet Chamberhouse Winds and twenties jazz band The Pasadena Roof Orchestra.

There will be dozens of exhibitions, talks and workshops showcasing music, dance, arts and crafts, photography, local history, science, drama and poetry. Performers come both from within the community and further afield.

For more information, visit www.thegapfestival.org