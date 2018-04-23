Monday, 23 April 2018

SIXTY-ONE species of bird were spotted in and around Woodcote by the village conservation group last year.

Members walk a three-mile circuit of the countryside four times a year and record every bird they see.

The commonest sightings were red kites, woodpigeons and blackbirds but there were single sightings of a heron, a gull, a cuckoo and three tawny owls.

