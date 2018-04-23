Monday, 23 April 2018

Wine tasting

A WINE tasting evening will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave next Friday (April 27) at 8pm.

Wine expert and auctioneer Anthony Barne will host the event, where guests will be able to sample South African wines.

There will be a talk called “Jesus — just a matter of taste?”

Tickets cost £10 and are available from curate Hugh Barne on 07515 488542 or email hughbarne@google
mail.com

