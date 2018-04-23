Monday, 23 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Parish meet

PEPPARD’S annual parish meeting will take place at the memorial hall in Gallowstree Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.

Councillors will report on finance, planning and the application to renovate the village sports pavilion.

There will also be a presentation by Alison Barraclough, a trustee and director of the Chiltern Society, about the care of the commons in Peppard and Kingwood.

Sonning Common’s annual parish meeting will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane on Monday, May 21 from 8pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33