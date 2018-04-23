Parish meet

PEPPARD’S annual parish meeting will take place at the memorial hall in Gallowstree Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.

Councillors will report on finance, planning and the application to renovate the village sports pavilion.

There will also be a presentation by Alison Barraclough, a trustee and director of the Chiltern Society, about the care of the commons in Peppard and Kingwood.

Sonning Common’s annual parish meeting will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane on Monday, May 21 from 8pm.