Parish meet

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
PEPPARD’S annual parish meeting will take place at the memorial hall in Gallowstree Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.
Councillors will report on finance, planning and the application to renovate the village sports pavilion.
There will also be a presentation by Alison Barraclough, a trustee and director of the Chiltern Society, about the care of the commons in Peppard and Kingwood.
Sonning Common’s annual parish meeting will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane on Monday, May 21 from 8pm.
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say