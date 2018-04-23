Valuable talk

A TALK will take place next Friday to raise money for Remenham parish hall.

Simon Jones, of Jones & Jacobs fine art auctioneers and valuers in Watlington, will present “My life as an auctioneer and valuer” at the hall in Remenham Lane from 7pm to 10pm.

Tickets cost £12 per person and there will be a cash bar. To book, call Liz Cope on (01491) 576115 or email famcope@aol.com