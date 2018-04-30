Children meet unusual creatures

SNAKES, lizards and even a giant rabbit visited a garden centre near Wargrave.

Visitors including young children were allowed to hold the animals when Quirks’ Animal Roadshow visited Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

The Emmer Green company holds regular events designed to teach people about reptiles, birds, insects and amphibians.

Above left, Rob Tobias with twin sons Zac sand Dex, five, holding a corn snake and, above right, Kay Sessions with grandsons Joel, 10, and Elliott Steer, seven, with a bearded dragon.