Training days

A SERIES of training sessions for this year’s Hairy Legs run in Goring have been announced.

Those wishing to take part in the 12km run, which sets off from Sheepcot recreation ground at 10am on May 13, can try the route in advance at 7pm on Tuesday.

Children who plan to join the shorter “Little Legs” challenge can visit the site off Gatehampton Road at 2pm on Friday.

For more information, visit www.hairylegs.net

