Children’s tea party in aid of Chiltern Centre

CHILDREN from the Henley Village Montessori Nursery and their parents held a tea party for charity.

They sold cupcakes, cream teas and lemonade at the event held on Saturday at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, where the nursery meets.

Parents paid for their children to decorate biscuits.

The party raised more than £200 for the Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, which provides care for children and young people with physical disabilities and learning difficulties.

The charity had asked businesses and community groups to organise tea parties to raise money.

Nursery manager Kaley Hayes said the event also served as an open day.

She said: “It was an opportunity to get together, for new parents to come and view the school and for the community to support the tea party.

“We’re very fortunate that the community seems to pull together and we have such a tight-knit group of parents so I was happy with the turnout and the day.

“All the children were playing outside and interacting with their parents and having little picnics.”