Late opening

GREYS Court will open on Tuesday and Thursday evenings during June.

The National Trust property near Rotherfield Greys wants to showcase its walled gardens and sculptures to visitors who will be served drinks and canapés.

Tickets cost £25 and must be booked. For more information, visit
www.national-trust.org.uk/ greys-court

