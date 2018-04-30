Ferret race back at fete

WHITCHURCH HILL summer fete will take place on the village recreation ground on Saturday, May 26 from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be fairground games and rides including swing boats, children’s races, a coconut shy and a teacup roundabout as well as a prize raffle and ferret racing, which is returning after several years’ absence.

The Maidenhead Concert Band will perform throughout the afternoon and there will be a bottle stall, a beer tent run by staff from the village’s Sun Inn and a tea stand run by the Women’s Institute.

Other attractions will include a Punch and Judy show, community group stalls, a barbecue and a display by the Goring Growlers dog agility team.

The nearby Castrol research centre is to open its grounds for parking. Stallholders can apply for a pitch by emailing whitchurch

hillfete@gmail.com