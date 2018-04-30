Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day

MORE than 50 people attended an open day at Goring Thames Sailing Club.

Visitors could relax on the waterfront while enjoying barbecue food and drinks from the club bar.

They could also inspect and sit in boats and find out how to sail them.

But they were not allowed on the water because of an Environment Agency “red board” warning on that stretch of the Thames.

The river was too high and fast- flowing following several heavy downpours in the days beforehand.

Despite this, the Wallingford Road club signed up 25 new members, including five children.

Commodore Simon Lidbetter said: “We were very pleased as we’re a non-profit community club and rely on new members joining to keep our finances healthy. The annual open day is important for recruiting so it’s always a bit of an anxious time and we’re always glad when it goes well.

“It was a shame that people couldn’t go on the river but they enjoyed the weather and were very happy sitting in the sunshine and getting to know new people.

“They could see that we’re a friendly club in a beautiful location and that sold it to them.”

The club will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a party that will include a three-course meal and live music at the clubhouse on June 30, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £50 or £380 for a table of eight with the proceeds going to the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation.

For more information, visit www.goringthamessc.org.uk