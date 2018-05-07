Classic cover

Monday, 07 May 2018

A GROUP of musicians will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety at Goring village hall on May 19 at 7.30pm.

The Album Project have previously performed the group’s 1979 hit The Wall at the venue.

Admission is £15 and there will be a licensed bar. For tickets, call 07885 251803 or visit www.buttickets.at/
goringhalllive

