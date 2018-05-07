Common work

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
THE Kingwood Common Conservation Group will hold its next working party on Saturday, May 19, meeting at Cherry Croft at 9.45am.
Afterwards there will be an informal lunch at the Unicorn pub. Volunteers should wear appropriate footwear and clothing.
07 May 2018
More News:
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say