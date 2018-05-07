Monday, 07 May 2018

Common work

THE Kingwood Common Conservation Group will hold its next working party on Saturday, May 19, meeting at Cherry Croft at 9.45am.

Afterwards there will be an informal lunch at the Unicorn pub. Volunteers should wear appropriate footwear and clothing.

