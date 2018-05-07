Now with dogs

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
A DOG show will be among the attractions at the Peppard Revels’ celebration of the royal wedding on Peppard Common on Saturday, May 19 (3pm-6pm).
This will take place at 4.30pm with classes including dog most like a royal.
The day will also include a hat competition at 4.15pm.
07 May 2018
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
