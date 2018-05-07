Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
THE annual beating the bounds walk in Peppard will start at All Saints’ Church in Church Lane on Sunday at 2pm.
Rev James Stickings, rector for Sonning Common, Peppard and Kidmore End, will bless the walkers before they set off.
The group will walk a three-mile route covering the northern and eastern boundaries of the village. Hazel wands will be provided.
07 May 2018
