Monday, 07 May 2018
A “PRE-LOVED” fashion sale will take place at Sacred Heart parish hall in Henley next Friday at 6.30pm.
There will be more than 25 stalls selling high street and high-end fashion for all ages and there will be a bar selling drinks and pancakes.
Th sale has been organised by the Mama Do
networking group. Entry is £5 and the first 100 visitors will receive a tote bag.
07 May 2018
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
