A “PRE-LOVED” fashion sale will take place at Sacred Heart parish hall in Henley next Friday at 6.30pm.

There will be more than 25 stalls selling high street and high-end fashion for all ages and there will be a bar selling drinks and pancakes.

Th sale has been organised by the Mama Do

networking group. Entry is £5 and the first 100 visitors will receive a tote bag.