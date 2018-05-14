Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charvil Village Society

MEMBERS will visit Binghams Brewery in Twyford on Saturdays, May 12 and 19 (3pm to 5pm). Tickets cost £12.50.

On Friday, June 22, the society will hold a walk around the village hall in the Hawthorns, Park Lane and the Land’s End pub, starting at 7pm.

On Saturday, September 29, a quiz night will be held at the village hall from 7.45pm, costing £7 per person.

For more information or to book, call Mark A’Bear on 0118 934 3918 or visit www.charvil.com/clubs-and-societies/charvil-village-
society

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33