Anniversary

GORING Thames Sailing Club will hold a summer party to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Members past and present, with their guests, are invited to the celebration on June 30 at 7pm.

Tickets costs £50 per head, £380 for table of eight, or £60 per head after May 30. Junior tickets cost £15.

For more information, email gtsc.enquiries@gor
ingthamessc.org.uk

