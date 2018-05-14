Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Prizes on offer at village fete

ENTRIES are open for the gardening, arts and crafts competition at this year’s Woodcote village fete.

The event will take place at the village green and hall off Reading Road on Saturday, September 15 from noon to 5pm.

There will be an exhibition with prizes for the best exhibits in 12 adult and six junior categories.

Adults can enter 64 different classes in the vegetable, flowers, fruit, home-grown other, preserves, home baking, art, photography, handicrafts and adult writing sections.

These include a floral arrangement to celebrate the centenary of women’s suffrage, an amusingly-shaped fruit or vegetable and a humorous limerick about the fete.

There is also a special class for the dog owner who most closely resembles their pet and another for the tallest sunflower.

Children can submit a range of craft and cookery projects in one of three age groups or compete in the children’s writing, photography and art classes.

Full details and entry forms are available on the Woodcote village fete Facebook page or from various outlets including Woodcote library in Reading Road.

Organisers are also seeking sponsors. Anyone who is interested should contact @woodcotefete on Twitter.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33