Monday, 14 May 2018

Scaffolding check-up

AN investigation may be launched by the Health and Safety Executive into how 30ft high scaffolding collapsed in a Henley street.

A painter had to leap to safety when the metal structure came down in New Street on Tuesday last week, damaging two cars and blocking the road..

Witnesses said it was blown over by a freak gust of wind just a day after being erected by Dockers Scaffolding, of High Wycombe.

An HSE spokeswoman said it was making enquiries to determine if a formal investigation was required.

Dockers Scaffolding declined to comment.

