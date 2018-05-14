Child upended at traditional beating the bounds walk

THIRTY people took part in this year’s beating the bounds walk in Peppard.

The tradition involves parishioners walking along part of the parish boundary and praying for protection of the land.

Rev James Stickings, rector of Sonning Common, Peppard and Kidmore End, blessed the walkers before they left for the three-mile from All Saints’ Church. The group walked along the east and north boundaries and some carried hazel wands, which were traditionally used to hit boundary markers on the edge of settlements.

The walk was organised by Edward Brooker, a former parish councillor, and his wife Isobel, of Dove Lane.

Before the walk, Mr Booker gave a short talk about onthe history of beating the bounds. Traditionally, boys were upturned and had their heads bounced on the boundary markers or were thrown into ponds or streams and then beaten with the willow wands.

This was to help them remember where the boundary markers were.

Mrs Brooker said: “It went fantastically well. The weather was amazing and all the children who came along enjoyed it — one did get turned upside down and knocked on his head by his parents.

“We had a fantastic day and it was great to walk in the woodlands with the bluebells. Everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Mr Brooker said: “I would like to thank our rector for coming to send us off with a blessing, as is tradition.”