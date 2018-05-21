Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
A BABY clinic will be held at Sonning Common library on Thursday (May 24).
Health visitors will be available from 1pm to 2.30pm at the facility in Grove Road.
For more information, call Rosemary Dunstan on 0118 972 2448 or email
rosemary.dunstan@oxfords
hire.gov.uk
21 May 2018
